Baltimore County police ID suspect in Parkville road rage shooting

PARKVILLE, Md. — Baltimore County police have identified the suspect charged in connection with a shooting in Parkville.

On Friday, police responded to the area of Perring Parkway and Putty Hill following reports of a shooting stemming from a road rage incident.

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Officers arrived and found the victim, a 28-year-old man, suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

A portion of Perring Parkway was shut down during the investigation.

He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The suspect, 36-year-old Salaahud Punnette, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and multiple firearms-related offenses. He is currently being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center.