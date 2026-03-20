Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsRegionBaltimore County

Actions

Portion of Perring Pkwy closed following road rage incident

Baltimore County Police
Bill Fink/ABC2 News
Baltimore County Police
Posted
and last updated

PARKVILLE, Md. — Perring Parkway between from the I-695 ramp to Putty Hill is closed for a police investigation, Baltimore County Police say.

Putty Hill is open through that intersection, but Perring Parkway is also closed from that Putty Hill intersection to Taylor Ave.

According to preliminary investigation, two drivers were involved in a road rage incident on the beltway.

They got off at Perring Parkway, and one driver discharged a firearm.

It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

APP_Try1.png

News

Download the WMAR-2 News app!

Kelly Groft
Map banner for local news

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR