Portion of Perring Pkwy closed following road rage incident

PARKVILLE, Md. — Perring Parkway between from the I-695 ramp to Putty Hill is closed for a police investigation, Baltimore County Police say.

Putty Hill is open through that intersection, but Perring Parkway is also closed from that Putty Hill intersection to Taylor Ave.

According to preliminary investigation, two drivers were involved in a road rage incident on the beltway.

They got off at Perring Parkway, and one driver discharged a firearm.

It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.

This story will be updated as more details become available.