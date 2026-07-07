Baltimore County paramedic accused of causing coworkers to ingest bodily fluids faces plea deal deadline

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — A former Baltimore County paramedic accused of forcing his coworkers to unknowingly ingest his bodily fluids must now decide whether he'll accept a plea deal that would determine his fate, according to a spokesperson with the Baltimore County State's Attorney's Office.

If agreed to, Christopher Carroll would be sentenced to 30 years, with all but 20 years suspended for his alleged actions, the spokesperson said.

Carroll, 36, was arrested in February following an investigation that began in November 2025.

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Police say he allegedly tampered with and contaminated items that were later consumed by unsuspecting colleagues.

On November 30, a Baltimore County Fire Department supervisor called police to report potential criminal conduct involving a fire department employee.

According to charging documents, the supervisor told police that he had been made aware of an X account belonging to Carroll with the username "TattedVersDaddy."

The account was discovered by another supervisor, who found videos depicting Carroll nude and engaged in multiple sexual activities.

Some of the videos, according to the charging documents, showed or alluded to sexual acts that would cause others to unknowingly come into contact with or ingest Carroll's bodily fluids.

The videos appeared to have been filmed within Baltimore County Fire facilities and the Baltimore County Public Safety Building. Another video appeared to use Baltimore County Fire Department Station 2 in Pikesville as a backdrop.

Charging documents state that one video depicted a man believed to be Carroll showing himself from the waist down while wearing clothing consistent with a Baltimore County Fire employee uniform.

The video showed the man walking toward a large ice maker and then urinating into it.

Sixteen Baltimore County Fire employees who worked at Station 2 confirmed to detectives that they had obtained ice from the contaminated ice maker.

Carroll is also accused of ejaculating into a container of coffee creamer and onto a keyboard on another employee's desk.

Carroll currently faces 23, including destruction of property and knowingly and willfully causing another to ingest bodily fluids.

If he declines the plea deal, the case will proceed to trial.

His decision must be made by August 21, according to the spokesperson.