Baltimore County officer injured in shooting while responding to call in Pikesville completes rehab

PIKESVILLE, Md. — Baltimore County Police officer P. Catalfamo, the officer injured in a shooting while responding to a call in Pikesville, has been released from the University of Maryland Rehabilitation & Orthopaedic Institute.

Officer Catalfamo's release follows two months of treatment and rehabilitation at the facility after being treated at Shock Trauma.

On June 7, Officer Catalfamo and two fellow officers responded at 8:50 a.m. to reports of someone exposing themselves along the Gwynn Falls Trail near Milford Mill Road

The officers arrived at the scene and found 38-year-old Shaka Admed Sekuo Kamara Jr.

Related: Baltimore County Police ambushed by gunfire along Milford Mill Road

According to charging documents, Kamara initially fled when officers arrived, then stopped and shot Officer Catalfamo. This prompted a shootout between Kamara and Catalfamo's partner, Officer Poswiatowsky.

While attempting to flee again, Kamara robbed a couple at gunpoint who were walking nearby. The robbery victim, who was also carrying a gun, surrendered his weapon to Kamara.

Just after threatening to kill the couple, officer Flick, who was unaware of the robbery, unknowingly ran into Kamara and his victims, asking if they knew where Catalfamo was.

Kamara reportedly responded by shooting at Flick, who fired back, striking Kamara.

More: Charging docs explain how a police shootout unfolded along Milford Mill trail

During the exchange, the man whom Kamara had just robbed was also hit by gunfire.

Officer Catalfamo was rushed to Shock Trauma and treated for critical injuries.

"Throughout his recovery, Officer Catalfamo has demonstrated tremendous resolve, which has been supported by the exceptional care provided by medical professionals at both facilities. The Department remains deeply grateful for their dedication and commitment to Officer Catalfamo’s recovery," Baltimore County Police said.

Lenny Rice/WMAR

Once discharged from the rehab facility, Officer Catalfamo was met by his care team, family, and members of the police department.

Lenny Rice/WMAR

One member of Officer Catalfamo's academy class said: “The same strength and character he showed in the academy are the same qualities carrying him through his recovery.”