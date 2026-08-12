PHOENIX, Md. — Northern Baltimore County neighbors are growing impatient for the Carroll Road Bridge replacement.

Baltimore County neighbors frustrated over Carroll Road Bridge rebuild

The bridge collapsed under a septic truck in October of 2025, and now the project to replace it is in the design phase.

But neighbors who used to use the bridge frequently, like Peter Bell, are frustrated after hearing how long they'd have to go without one.

“The Empire State Building was built from start to finish within 14 months; the Pentagon was built and completed in 16 months; the Susquehanna Dam, I think that was two years. And we’ve got like a 90, 100 foot single-lane bridge, and they’re talking 6 years," Bell said.

Baltimore County DPW now says that it'll take an estimated four years to design and construct the bridge.

It'll be a two-lane bridge and is 100% federally funded.

Bell has become so frustrated that he's done his own research and recommends a modular bridge.

“They’re a nice product, and I’m not asking that they keep one here from 75 or 100 years. I’ll be long gone, but they can sure put one in for five or six years until whoever has to draw their big fancy bridge can get that done.”

DPW Spokesperson Ron Snyder sent WMAR-2 News a statement saying,

“We understand it's coming up on a year. We're asking our community to be patient as we proceed through this process. We acknowledge, obviously, the inconvenience whenever there's an extended and unexpected road closure, but this is a process that takes time to make sure we're working to make sure that it's done expeditiously and also safely."

Councilman Nino Mangione represents the area and is scheduling a town hall to get some answers.

“I want to bring county officials, bring the agencies responsible for the Carroll Road Bridge replacement. I want to bring everybody directly together and the residents affected by it, with the purpose of getting really answers. Let’s review the timeline, understand why this process is taking so long; it’s been almost a year," Mangione said.

The town hall is scheduled for September 2 at Roseda Farms at 6 p.m.