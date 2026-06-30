TOWSON, Md. — As we approach dangerous rising temperatures this week, Towson neighbors are finding ways to keep cool.

Baltimore County neighbors beat the dangerous heat Baltimore County neighbors beat the dangerous heat

Tuesday afternoon, 11-year-olds Axel Mydlo and Naveen Sessa set up shop on Dumbarton Road to help neighbors beat the heat.

But the heat gave them the final push to do it.

“And it’s getting hot so we can make money off of it," Sessa said.

Tuesday was their second day selling lemonade, and as temperatures rise, so did foot traffic.

“It’s really good, much better than yesterday," Mydlo told WMAR-2 News.

Temperatures in the area are expected to reach into the hundreds this week, with Governor Wes Moore declaring a state of preparedness ahead of the heat wave.

Dr. Umair Baig, an emergency medicine physician with GBMC, told us that heat-related illnesses can escalate quickly.

“It starts with heat exhaustion, which I’m sure all of us have experienced where we’re out gardening in the heat, where we start feeling clammy, maybe even a little lightheaded, and it’s uncomfortable, and we wanna get better and we wanna hydrate ourselves. It can go to extremes where people get confused; they can have seizures," Baig said.

According to the Maryland Department of Health, since May four people have died from heat-related illnesses, with 422 emergency calls.

Dr. Baig has already seen heat-related cases come through the ER and said that senior citizens and kids are most at risk.

Tuesday afternoon, Towson neighbors Felisha and Ryan made sure to keep cool.

“We also try to stay hydrated with electrolytes, sodium, making sure you have the potassium and stuff because it’s needed," Felisha said.

Dr. Baig hopes others can follow her lead.

“Because when you sweat, it’s not just water you’re losing; you’re losing electrolytes.”

He has advice for how people can stay safe this week and through the summer.

“Being alone is a little bit more dangerous because if you’re getting worse, there’s nobody to catch you and nobody to say, 'Hey, you’re looking off,' so having other people around you. If at all, you can move your outdoor activities to really early in the morning or kind of closer to the sunset where it’s not as hot.”

And if you don't have air conditioning, he said that having a misting fan goes a long way.

There are several cooling centers around Baltimore County.

Head here for how to find one near you.

