Baltimore County leaders introduce a new three-bill animal welfare package to crack down on pet abuse

Baltimore County leaders are cracking down on animal abuse and neglect with a new three-bill animal welfare package introduced today.

WATCH: Baltimore County leaders introduce new animal welfare legislation Baltimore County leaders introduce new animal welfare legislation

County Executive Kathy Klausmeyer introduced the proposal, which creates a strict "reckless animal owner" label.

Anyone caught breaking animal laws twice in two years will be banned from owning a pet for four years.

The package also speeds up the legal process for animal cases. Owners will now have 10 days instead of 30 days to appeal a decision.

"Even today I have two dogs of my own, so I think that this legislation is extremely important," says Councilman Julian Jones.

"Because it closes some of the loopholes and it and it updates our standards that haven't been updated for many, many years."

The proposal now heads to the County Council for review.

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