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Baltimore County Fire on the scene of hazmat incident at McCormick and Company in Hunt Valley

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WMAR
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HUNT VALLEY, Md. — Baltimore County Fire is on the scene of a hazmat incident at McCormick and Company in Hunt Valley.

Fire officials say a machine malfunctioned at the facility.

One person suffered serious injuries and three others suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim with serious injuries has been transported to Shock Trauma for treatment.

A hazmat team is on site.

There is no threat to the community at this time.

*This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*

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