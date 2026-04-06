Baltimore County Fire on the scene of hazmat incident at McCormick and Company in Hunt Valley

HUNT VALLEY, Md. — Baltimore County Fire is on the scene of a hazmat incident at McCormick and Company in Hunt Valley.
Fire officials say a machine malfunctioned at the facility.
One person suffered serious injuries and three others suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The victim with serious injuries has been transported to Shock Trauma for treatment.
A hazmat team is on site.
There is no threat to the community at this time.
*This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*