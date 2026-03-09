New Barnes & Noble expected in Lutherville Station in late 2026 or early 2027

LUTHERVILLE, Md. — Barnes & Noble has signed a lease for a nearly 18,000-square-foot space at Lutherville Station, as part of a redevelopment project.

"We are thrilled to bring Barnes & Noble to Lutherville Station and to become part of this exciting new chapter for the community," said Janine Flanigan, VP of Store Planning and Design for Barnes & Noble. "Bookstores are natural gathering places, and this location, with its strong neighborhood presence, is a wonderful home for our bookstore and cafe."

The location is expected to open in late 2026 or early 2027, after the renovation of a currently occupied retail site.

This is part of a development project for Lutherville Station, aiming to create a walkable "town square" area that is near transit and residential apartments.

"This lease underscores the strength of the site's strategic assets with outstanding demographics, exceptional visibility, a vibrant surrounding community, and direct access to transit," said Mark Renbaum, a principal of Lutherville Station LLC, the owner of the site. "Barnes & Noble is exactly the kind of experiential retailer that helps create a sense of place and community that will further position Lutherville Station as a regional destination."