ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Ordering takeout and a cocktail to go in Baltimore County is looking like a possibility. A bill to allow to-go cocktails has passed the House and Senate, and it just needs a procedural vote to head to Governor Wes Moore's desk.

"Both of them are heading to the governor's desk soon and it's really great for consumers, customers and our small restaurants," Delegate Kathy Szeliga said.

Baltimore County close to getting to-go cocktails back Baltimore County close to getting to-go cocktails back

The legislation comes after a COVID policy allowed people to grab a drink with their takeout when restaurants were closed.

"I feel like this is something that can be sustained and can help our small businesses such as restaurants, bars and taverns during this tough economic time," Senator Carl Jackson said.

Gelmin Portillo, the owner of Taco Love Grill, spoke with us last year. Portillo is the inspiration for the bill after approaching Szeliga about the benefit it is for his small business.

"There's a big shift now in consumer behavior, they are more and more ordering food for takeout and consuming it at home," Portillo said.

There are restrictions. Take-home cocktails have to be ordered with food, have to have a lid and cannot be ordered through delivery apps like DoorDash or Uber Eats. Plus, they will be carding people at pickup.

"You know of course we have to protect from minors getting alcohol so you have to go as a person, a customer, pick up your food and a cocktail to go you can't just go pick up a margarita which is also a win for our restaurants," Szeliga said.

The bill would go into effect in July.

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