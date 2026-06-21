Baltimore County church, convicted ex-pastor sued over sexual abuse allegations

BALTIMORE — A man who alleges being sexually abused as a teenager by a now convicted ex-Baltimore County pastor is suing the church he once attended.

Thomas George Pinkerton Jr., who formerly served at Central Christian Church on Rossville Boulevard pleaded guilty earlier this month to a solo count of sexual abuse of a minor, although a total of seven victims came forward.

Although Pinkerton reportedly left Central Christian Church more than 15-years ago, at least one of victim is demanding they be held civilly accountable.

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The law firm Andreozzi + Foote, who represents the victim, claims the church and its lead pastor had "actual and constructive knowledge" of Pinkerton's behavior which occurred between 2006 and 2010.

"Plaintiff’s grandfather explicitly reported serious concerns regarding Defendant Pinkerton’s conduct to the Church’s lead pastor," the lawsuit reads. "Multiple other parents and Church staff members noticed Defendant Pinkerton's predatory behavior toward younger boys and likewise reported those concerns to the lead pastor. Despite receiving these explicit reports, Defendant Central Christian ignored the warnings, failed to investigate Defendant Pinkerton’s conduct, failed to implement operational oversight, and failed to intervene to protect Plaintiff, thereby allowing the severe abuse to continue unabated for years."

We've reached out to the church for comment, and are awaiting their response.

Meanwhile, Pinkerton is scheduled to be sentenced on December 14. Prosecutors are seeking a four-year prison term.

Following Pinkerton's guilty plea, the church issued this statement.

"Our hearts are broken for these young men and the loss that each of them has suffered at the hands of this individual. The family and leadership of Central continues to pray for them and to support them and their families as they process through this trauma. Our priority remains the safety of our children and we continue to search out new and greater ways to ensure, to the best of our ability, that this never happens again."

They have not responded to our request for comment on the lawsuit.