Former Baltimore County youth church pastor extradited from Georgia to answer for sex abuse charges

BALTIMORE — A former Baltimore County youth pastor faces several sexual assault allegations dating back nearly two decades ago.

Thomas George Pinkerton Jr. once worked at Central Christian Church on Rossville Boulevard.

The 52-year-old is now accused of committing sexually abusive acts at the church and his home in Perry Hall between 2006 and 2010.

An official investigation was launched at the end of October 2024, when police got a call from a man living in West Virginia, who reported being victimized by Pinkerton.

This person claims the abuse started with behavior including massages to the neck and back, hand holding, and Pinkerton saying "I love you, son."

Things progressed to the point where Pinkerton allegedly touched the victim's genitals on multiple occasions, but "in a joking manner."

The victim told police all the joking led to an "uncomfortable" encounter the two had while alone at Pinkerton's home, where the pastor laid behind "spooning" him.

Later in his conversation with police, the caller provided names of other potential victims, five that were tracked down and interviewed.

Each recalled similar experiences with Pinkerton, some considering him a mentor and "spiritual father" figure.

They recounted Pinkerton subjecting them to kisses, hugs, and shirtless massages while on mission trips or at his house.

Pinkerton reportedly explained to the victims it was "how Jesus would greet his disciples."

One victim remembered Pinkerton saying if anyone found out "it would destroy everything."

"Victim #4 took that to meạn that Victim #4 would be exposed too," detectives noted in charging documents. "Victim #4 clearly struggled with talking about this particular aspect of Pinkerton's abuse, including the timeline and frequency, due to the long history of abuse by Pinkerton."

All this resulted in an arrest warrant being issued for Pinkerton this past June.

A current resident of Georgia, Pinkerton was extradited to Maryland on Wednesday.

Detectives believe there are more victims in the case.

So far 24 criminal counts have been lodged against Pinkerton, 14 of which are felonies.

An initial bond review is scheduled for August 7 at 1pm, with a September 5 preliminary court hearing to follow.

Anyone with information can call detectives at 410-887-7720.