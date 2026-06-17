BALTIMORE COUNTY — Tuesday, Baltimore County Animal Services received more than 40 animals putting them over capacity.

“We actually had cages set up in every little nook and cranny, we had dogs in people’s offices," Bureau Director Dr. Rene Varela said.

Varela told WMAR-2 News that most were strays while others were owner surrenders.

Baltimore County Animal Services asking for help after taking in more than 40 animals in one day Baltimore County Animal Services asking for help after taking in more than 40 animals in one day

He said the large intake is part of a worrying trend

“Every year since the pandemic we’ve seen more and more surrenders and stray animals. Last year was a record year, we’re already exceeding last year,” Dr. Varela said.

But why the increase?

“The economic conditions are hard for those particular families. It takes a lot to actually say goodbye and have no more space," he said, “We just have way too many unwanted pets in our society right now and that’s a big reason we focus on spaying and neutering here.”

After getting help from rescue partners and fosters, they still sit at full capacity.

Now they're asking for help from people like Hayden Lapinski and her friend who adopted a dog Wednesday.

“I just think it’s very important to not go to puppy mills, not waste money on breeders when there’s millions of homeless animals, mistreated animals that need a home," Lapinski said.

As an owner of six rescued dogs, she has advice on responsible pet ownership.

“Honestly it just takes dedication, it takes training.”

BCAS will be waiving adoption fees through Sunday and if you adopt an adult cat, you’ll get a $20 pet smart gift card.