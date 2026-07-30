TOWSON, Md. — Since 1974 Ayd Hardware has been owned by one family, the Ayd family, but that's about to change,

The owner Vincent Ayd is selling the store.

Ayd has personally owned and operated the store since the 80s.



Ayd Hardware looking for new ownership

Ayd Hardware looking for new ownership

"So it's time to pass it on to somebody else who's young, energetic, and the store could have another 25 year run," he said.

He wants to reassure his customers that the ownership will be the only thing changing.

"I'm looking for that buyer who's going to continue this store pretty much just the way it is because this community desperately needs this hardware store. And if I closed it, people would chase me down the street with a pitchfork, I'm sure of it."

He told WMAR-2 News that he's already gotten a lot of interest from potential buyers, many of them being customers who want to keep the store as is.

He's making sure to not rush the process.

"I want to give those who present themselves an opportunity to see what it is and if they have the financial capability to get to the closing table then I would think in the next four to six months."

He has advice for the next owner.

"If you're going to be successful owning and operating a hardware store, you've got to wear a lot of hats, you've got to be able to do a lot of things," he said, "And just do what you can to help people. You do that, you'll be successful."

He said that he'll stop doing walkthroughs with potential buyers by the end of August and following that, will make a selection from those candidates.

