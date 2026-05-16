Argument in Arbutus leads to shooting; teen hurt, suspect held

ARBUTUS, Md. — A person is in custody following a shooting in Arbutus that left a teenager injured Friday.

The suspect was not identified, but police say charges are pending.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred in the 3300 block of Washington Boulevard.

Officers initially responded to the scene at 10:10 p.m. for reports of a disturbance with a gun and found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

Investigators believe the victim and the suspect were involved in an argument outside the location when the shooting took place.

The investigation remains ongoing, and police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-887-4636.