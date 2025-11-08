Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
AI gun detection system prompts false alarm at Baltimore County high school

BALTIMORE COUNTY — An Omnilert alert sent county police to a high school but no weapon was found, police say.

Friday evening, police responded to Parkville High School for the alert.

Students were relocated as officers searched the school.

After it was determined there was no threat, normal school activities were resumed police say.

This isn't the first case of a false alarm involving an artificial gun detection system.

RELATED: Student searched by police after AI system mistakenly said he had a gun

Just a few weeks ago, a Kenwood High School student was searched by police after the system mistook his bag of chips for a gun.

