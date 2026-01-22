After January break-in attempt, Catonsville shop paints on

CATONSVILLE, Md. — For Bridgette Callahan, what began as a passion project in 2019 grew into a Frederick Road storefront a few years later; Painted Whims specializes in transforming discarded furniture into something new.

"I just adore taking something someone's going to throw away and make it pretty again," Callahan told WMAR-2 News.

WMAR Callahan paints a vintage mirror.

"I've had a couple booths in antique malls and things. Then I just wanted to get out of the house, because I ran my business out of my house for a while. The kids are grown up, they don't need me as much anymore and I just needed a project," she added.

On Sunday, January 11, seven Catonsville businesses were broken into. Painted Whims was among the businesses hit.

"Very lucky. Couple other businesses, I think they got cash registers. But I'm lucky, just a window and a door to deal with," Callahan said.

In a town like Catonsville, word travels fast, and so does kindness. Callahan said the community response has been overwhelming.

"So many people texted," Callahan recalled. "My regular customers came by just to see how we were doing. It was very sweet. And all week long people have been texting and calling and dropping by. I had three this morning just to pop in."

Local business owners checked up on each other throughout the day following the break-ins. For Catonsville, while the crimes came as a shock, the community's response was anything but.

"Not surprising. This is Catonsville, and everybody knows everybody. Everybody supports everybody. It's just a great community to be a part of," Callahan said.

An anonymous donor is helping Callahan repair her broken panels, and is apparently assisting other affected shops as well.

"It just warms your heart that somebody will reach out who doesn't even know you to help," Callahan said.

Police are still searching for whoever committed these crimes and are interested in speaking with anyone who has information about a silver Honda Civic. Anyone with information can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.