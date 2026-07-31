95 years for man that dragged woman, ran over elderly mother during armed carjacking

BALTIMORE COUNTY — A man has been sentenced to 95 years in prison for his role in an armed carjacking that injured two women in Baltimore County in 2024.

Darius Wolfe was previously convicted of armed carjacking, two counts of first degree assault and use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence.

On August 21, 2024, 66-year-old Valerie Smith stepped out of her car on Brattle Road and was getting groceries out of the trunk when she was confronted by three masked men armed with a gun.

RELATED: 87-year-old woman run over during armed carjacking in Baltimore County

Smith was dropping groceries off to her mother and tried to prevent the carjacking. Officials say she was assaulted and ordered to step back.

Her mother, an 87-year-old woman, came outside to try to help.

During the struggle, the men worked their way inside her car. As Smith reached in to try and grab her keys from the cup holder, the man in the driver's seat slammed the car door on her hand. She was stuck.

She was then was dragged by the car, while her mother was run over. Her mother suffered a fractured pelvis, collapsed lung, fractured ribs, a broken ankle and fractures to both her legs.

Wolfe was later identified as one of the attackers.

A judge previously sentenced another of the attackers, Reginald Belton, to 75 years in prison for his role in the incident.

According to the State's Attorney's Office spokesperson, both Smith and her mother provided impact statements detailing the extent of their injuries. Smith revealed she also suffered a brain bleed and required months of physical, speech, and occupational therapy.

Smith's mother underwent multiple surgeries after being rushed to Shock Trauma following the incident. She can no longer walk without assistance.