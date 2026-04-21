Baltimore man receives 75 years for carjacking that left two women hospitalized

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — A Baltimore man was sentenced Tuesday for his role in the armed carjacking and assault of two women in Pikesville in August 2024.

A judge sentenced Reginald Cornelius Belton, 19, to 75 years in prison—the maximum penalty for the crimes—after he pleaded guilty in December 2025.

The maximum sentence was imposed due to the "heinous nature of the offense against two older women, his prior record, and the catastrophic injuries suffered by the victims," according to a spokesperson with the Baltimore County State's Attorney's Office.

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The incident occurred on August 21, when a routine grocery errand turned violent.

Valarie Smith was dropping off groceries for her mother at her home on Brattle Road when a man pulled a gun on her.

When Smith resisted the armed man, he and two accomplices assaulted her.

Smith's 87-year-old mother tried to help her daughter when one of the attackers got into the driver's seat of Smith's car and pressed the accelerator.

Smith was dragged by the vehicle, and her mother was run over during the carjacking attempt.

Smith told WMAR-2 News she sustained injuries to her neck, head, and leg.

MORE: 87-year-old woman run over during armed carjacking in Baltimore County

Her mother suffered a punctured lung and fractures to both legs, her pelvis, and ribs.

According to the State's Attorney's Office spokesperson, both Smith and her mother provided impact statements detailing the extent of their injuries. Smith revealed she also suffered a brain bleed and required months of physical, speech, and occupational therapy.

Smith's mother underwent multiple surgeries after being rushed to Shock Trauma following the incident. She can no longer walk without assistance.

Belton's accomplice, Darius Wolfe, stood trial in March for his role in the incident. He was found guilty of armed carjacking, use of a firearm in commission of a crime of violence, and two counts of first-degree assault.

Wolfe's sentencing is scheduled for July 31, 2026.