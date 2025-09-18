7 years later, group keeps memory of fallen Baltimore County Police Officer

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Seven years after Baltimore County Police Officer Amy Caprio died in the line of duty, her memory lives on through an annual fundraising event that supports a cause she held dear.

Officer Joshua Phipps organizes the Amy Caprio Classic, a powerlifting event scheduled for this Saturday at Exile Fitness in Rosedale. All proceeds benefit the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS).

"She had such a love for animals, and I figure, why not do some power lifting, for some money for animals?" Phipps said.

Caprio died on May 21, 2018, when she was fatally struck by a car in Perry Hall while responding to a call. Phipps has worked to keep her memory alive with the lifting event each September since 2022.

"She actually worked out of Parkville Precinct, I worked out of White Marsh precinct, so a lot of times, we'd intermingle with each other on calls for service," Phipps told WMAR-2 News.

On Thursday afternoon, Phipps set up a fundraising table outside Frank's Pizza on busy Belair Road in Overlea. The restaurant is also supporting the cause by donating 15% of Thursday's sales to the classic.

Last year's event raised $20,000 for BARCS.

"We've been in business since 1985 and we've always tried to stay in the community and do as much as we can for the community," said Gerry Buontempo, owner of Frank's Pizza and Pasta on Belair Road.

"This is what we live for, to be honest. We love to be responsible for bringing people together around our food, and this time, it's more than just our food. It's a great cause," Buontempo added.

The Amy Caprio Classic offers community members a chance to honor the fallen officer's memory while supporting animals in need, whether through participating in the powerlifting event or simply ordering takeout from a participating restaurant.

"It's one of those, unfortunately we only think of it once a year when the line of duty death anniversary comes around. It's something, I wanted to keep her memory alive and more than just the once a year, and just try to raise some money," Phipps said.

