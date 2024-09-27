$20,000 raised for animal shelter in memory of fallen BCoPD officer

BALTIMORE COUNTY — A Baltimore County police officer and a local nonprofit have joined forces to keep the memory of fallen Officer Amy Caprio alive. Officer Caprio's passion for keeping the community together continues to be honored through partnerships and fundraising.

Baltimore County Police Officer Joshua Phipps recently honored Officer Caprio's passion by organizing a weekend of powerlifting at Exile Barbell Club in Rosedale. The event raised $20,000 for Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS).

"I want her memory to be something positive, I want it to be the things that she loved not of how she left-- of who she was as a person and an officer and that was her love of animals," said Officer Phipps, Ofc. of First Class, Baltimore County Police.

Debbie Sorrells, Officer Caprio's mother, was also in attendance for the check presentation and told WMAR this is exactly what her daughter would’ve wanted.

"The amount kind of just blew me away and my first thought was-- Amy’s smiling," said Sorrells.

Officer Caprio tragically died in the line of duty six years ago, and the charity has been raising money in her honor for three years. "I think one of the fears as a mother is that their child would be forgotten," added Sorrells.

The community and Officer Phipps have stepped up to ensure that Officer Caprio's memory lives on. "She loved her police family, so who can ask for more, she was very blessed in that way," said Sorrells. The events not only help to keep Officer Caprio’s memory alive but also support the causes she cared about.

The funds raised will be used to take care of the more than 300 animals in BARCS.

Jen Brause, Founder & Executive Director of BARCS, expressed gratitude for the support, stating, "These funds will go on to help a lot of animals and really help us continue to save lives."

Both Officer Phipps and Sorrells are committed to continuing the tradition of keeping Caprio’s memory alive, strengthening the community and supporting the causes she held dear. Another event will take place next year to continue supporting local nonprofits, businesses, and more of Caprio’s passions.