$5K reward offered for suspect involved in fatal 2024 Parkville shooting

BALTIMORE COUNTY — The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $5,000 reward for the man wanted for his alleged role in a shooting that killed a 27-year-old woman in Parkville in 2024.

Amir Johnson, 26, has been charged with first-degree murder.

Johnson allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend, Shakeia Allen, outside of the ReNew Apartment Complex off Walther Boulevard on April 21, 2024.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to Johnson's arrest.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals service at 1-877-WANTED2.