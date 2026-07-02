2nd annual Catonsville ice cream eating contest to benefit local charity

CATONSVILLE, Md. — An ice cream eating contest this Sunday in Catonsville will raise money for the Believe in Tomorrow Children's Foundation, which provides housing for critically ill children and their families.

Catonsville Scoops, located on Frederick Road, is hosting the contest. Owner Jon Reymann said the event pairs a fun community activity with a meaningful cause.

"What better way to raise a bunch of money for a good cause, and pair with a charity, Believe in Tomorrow, who's also based in Catonsville?" he told WMAR-2 News.

Contestants will compete for two trophies: one for a winning team, one for the top individual finisher. Reymann said the competition is no easy feat.

READ MORE: Catonsville ice cream eating contest raises thousands for critically ill children

The Believe in Tomorrow Children's Foundation provides hospital housing and respite housing in places like Ocean City and Deep Creek Lake for critically ill children and their families.

"It really shows the community, the Catonsville community is a very giving and charitable community," said Maryanne Davis, the organization's CEO.

Davis said the support from local partners makes a real difference for the foundation.

"We are headquartered right down the street in Catonsville," Davis added, "And for them to step up and say 'we want to do this, we want to try it,' and not for their own benefit but to benefit Believe in Tomorrow is truly incredible."

Reymann said the timing of the event was intentional.

"They do a lot of great work for children going through tough times and their families. It was a great opportunity to pick an event around the 4th of July which is big in Catonsville."

The contest takes place Sunday at 2 p.m. at Catonsville Scoops on Frederick Road. WMAR-2 News is a sponsor of the event.

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