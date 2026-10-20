Preakness Stakes, Pimlico unveil new identities ahead of racing’s 2027 return to Baltimore

BALTIMORE — The Preakness Stakes and Pimlico Race Course are getting a new look as Baltimore prepares for the race’s return to Pimlico in 2027.

Gov. Wes Moore, the Maryland Stadium Authority and The Maryland Jockey Club unveiled new brand identities Monday for Pimlico, the Preakness and the Black-Eyed Susan. The designs incorporate several Maryland symbols, including the state flag, Pimlico’s weathervane and cupola and the black-eyed Susan.

The new designs are the result of a nearly 10-month process that included input from state and city officials, Thoroughbred owners and breeders, racing officials and Park Heights community advocates.

The changes come as work continues on the redevelopment of Pimlico Race Course. The Maryland General Assembly authorized the Maryland Stadium Authority to issue $400 million in bonds for the project in 2024. According to the governor’s office, the rebuilt facility is expected to host more than 100 racing days a year, up from approximately 15.

“As Maryland steps into an exciting new era of horseracing, we’re transforming our Pimlico and Preakness branding to represent our state’s equestrian community and pay tribute to the industry's rich history,” Moore said.

The state purchased the intellectual property rights to the Preakness Stakes in June. In August, The Maryland Jockey Club renewed its media rights agreement with NBC Sports and moved the Preakness back eight days to Sunday, May 23, 2027.

The 2027 race is scheduled to mark the Preakness’ return to a rebuilt Pimlico in Baltimore

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