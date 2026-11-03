14-year-old shot in Woodlawn, police say

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Baltimore County detectives are investigating a shooting that wounded a 14-year-old in Woodlawn Monday night.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1600 block of Langford Road around 8:15 p.m. on Monday, November 2. Upon arrival, officers located a 14-year-old victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

Evidence has been recovered, and detectives are currently following up on investigative leads, as this is an active and ongoing investigation.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this case to contact 410-887-4636 (INFO).

A reward is being offered. Information may also be provided anonymously by contacting Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587 (7LOCKUP).

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