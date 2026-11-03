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14-year-old shot in Woodlawn, police say

WMAR-2 News Top Stories, November 3
WMAR-2 News Top Stories, November 3
Baltimore County Police (NEW)
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BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Baltimore County detectives are investigating a shooting that wounded a 14-year-old in Woodlawn Monday night.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1600 block of Langford Road around 8:15 p.m. on Monday, November 2. Upon arrival, officers located a 14-year-old victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

Evidence has been recovered, and detectives are currently following up on investigative leads, as this is an active and ongoing investigation.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this case to contact 410-887-4636 (INFO).

A reward is being offered. Information may also be provided anonymously by contacting Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587 (7LOCKUP).

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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