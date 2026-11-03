Making a difference: Voters head to the polls in Maryland

FALLSTON, Md. — Like many before, it’s been billed as potentially the most consequential election of our lives, and voters we spoke with aren’t downplaying its importance.

“I think that every election is a new beginning, right?” Skip Lipman of Bel Air said. “It’s a time where we can have a new chapter for our country and more so now than ever.”

“It’s really a lot of problems in our whole country and in the State of Maryland, particularly,” Rosemary Profili of Fallston said. “So it’s more important this time to make sure we get the right people in there.”

In spite of a record number of early voters and absentee ballot requests, poll judges at this site say it didn’t seem to cut into traffic here on election day.

“There were people waiting here at 7:00, our first voter arrived at 6:30. He got here a little early,” Chief Election Judge Jackie Ludwig said. “But yes, we had about 40 people waiting prior to the polls opening up this morning. It’s been very steady all day.”

While everyone remained civil, there’s no question spirited campaigning at the state and federal levels struck a nerve with voters as the balance of power in Washington and a constitutional question opening the door to further redistricting in Maryland were on the minds of many.

“Redistricting and the dirty word ‘gerrymandering’ I think was a huge issue for everybody,” Lipman said. “Because we’re bombarded from so many different messages, it is a little muddled, but I think what it does is it gives people the voice before government makes a change.”

“When we had Governor Hogan in there, we got a lot done and he was a Republican and now, the Democrats in there, they’re not the old-time Democrats,” Profili said. “They’re these new ones that don’t know what they’re talking about.”

“They have these Socialism people going in there or Communists, whatever they are,” added her husband, Virgil Profili. “We’ve got to stay Independent American.”

