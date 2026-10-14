Woman sentenced to 140 years for Baltimore shooting that killed grandmother, injured child

BALTIMORE — A woman convicted in a Baltimore shooting that killed a grandmother and injured two others, including an 11-year-old child, was sentenced Tuesday to 140 years in prison.

Cassandra McRae was sentenced Wednesday to 150 years, with all but 140 years suspended. The first 25 years will be served without the possibility of parole, according to the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office.

McRae was convicted of second-degree murder, four counts of conspiracy to commit murder, four counts of attempted second-degree murder, five firearm charges and reckless endangerment.

The charges stem from a January 2025 shooting along the 5400 block of York Road.

Prosecutors said Anntoinette Jennings was driving four other people when shots were fired into her vehicle. Jennings was killed, while two other people, including an 11-year-old child, were shot. A 6-year-old child and another person inside the vehicle were not injured.

Investigators said the shooting followed an altercation at a children’s basketball game involving Jennings' family and McRae.

Surveillance video later showed McRae leaving the game while making a phone call before getting into a gray sedan that followed Jennings' vehicle, according to prosecutors.

At the scene of the shooting, prosecutors said McRae got out of the sedan and approached the passenger side of Jennings' vehicle while two men approached the driver's side.

McRae pointed out the vehicle moments before one of the men opened fire, according to prosecutors.

One of those men, Tavon Singleton, was later identified and charged but was acquitted. Authorities said another suspect remains at large.

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