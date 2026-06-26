BALTIMORE — More than $70 million has been invested along Baltimore's North Avenue corridor since the West North Avenue Development Authority was created in 2021 to support one of the city's most vulnerable areas.

State Sen. Antonio Hayes has attended weekly ribbon cuttings and grand openings in West Baltimore since April, including rec centers, pools, and the Carolyn Fugett Intergenerational Center.

"I couldn't be at a prouder moment where we are one of those entities that people could count on for reinvesting in their communities," Hayes said.

West Baltimore's North Avenue corridor sees $70M+ in new investment West Baltimore sees record amount of investment from state leaders

As a West Baltimore native, Hayes witnessed long-term disinvestment and its impact on residents, but also saw community leaders create programs that brought people together.

"For years, we have had organizations whether it was Dr. Rodwell leading Coppin Heights or Jackie Cornish leading Druid Heights, we have had the organizations these community development corporations as well as many many human services organizations all up and down that North Avenue corridor but there was somewhat of a disconnect and oftentimes although they had great programs and great connections to the change makers in the community they didn't always have the resources that we needed," Hayes said.

The West North Avenue Development Authority was established to unite those efforts across 16 communities along the corridor.

"If we had one organization that could needle the thread along that entire corridor of 16 different communities that we might have an opportunity," Hayes said.

"Fast forward to 2026 we have invested more than $70 million in that corridor," Hayes said.

That investment targets housing, mobility, and public space improvements.

"Probably by next summer we will have full occupation of new homeowners and new businesses from Coppin State University all the way up to Longwood Street," Hayes said.

The state also invested $400,000 in BUBA Baseball, expanding youth baseball access and mentorship in the community.

Hayes hopes continued investment reshapes West Baltimore's image and lifts up the organizations working within it.

"I'm hoping that members here in West Baltimore in this part of town have some of those same opportunities where organizations like Catholic Charities, Safe Streets, and others that are housed all under one roof you know collaborating together to bring about positive change in our communities will have that opportunity to be uplifted as well," Hayes said.

Hayes said the work began before he took office and continues today.

"I'm just glad that I can be in a position to support the vision and the work that those whose shoulders we stand on once envisioned would come back to West Baltimore," Hayes said.

Hayes encourages community leaders to partner with elected officials to drive change.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

