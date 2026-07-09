Watch Dog concerned about OSHA compliance at Patapsco Wastewater Treatment Plant

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City's Inspector General (IG) is raising concerns about the Department of Public Works' (DPW) compliance with Occupational Safety and Health regulations.

The IG made a July 1st visit to the Patapsco Wastewater Treatment Plant amid reports of unsafe working conditions, including extreme heat.

While the IG found working air conditioning in some areas throughout the facility, other sections weren't functioning.

"The air-conditioning in the main hallways appeared to work and was cooling the area, but employees reported that it typically does not cool the building," a newly released IG report states. "The building’s main air-conditioning system does not extend to the men’s locker room and other areas."

Speaking of locker room, their showers were also not working when the IG checked.

"Employees stated they are unable to wash contaminants off if they get sludge or chemicals on them," the report said.

DPW in response said employees had other on-site showers to use while ones in the locker room are being fixed. As for the air conditioning, crews were already making needed repairs during the IG's visit, per the department.

Additionally, the department says upon a follow-up inspection they discovered the unit had been turned off.

"During our initial walk-through on 7/2, we discovered the unit was off upon entry, so we turned it back on," DPW said in their written response to the IG's office. "Note that if the air conditioner is turned off by staff, the room temperature will rise to a concerning level, so running the unit consistently is important."

Some ventilation issues were cause for concern as well, namely in the plant's basement chemical room.

"The IG observed a ventilation fan that was not working, and the employee reported it has been broken for several years," the report continued. "This may violate Occupational Safety and Health regulations regarding ventilation."

Several employees, the IG said, have reported feeling sick and fatigued with flu-like symptoms, potentially due to what's known as 'polymer fume fever.'

DPW leadership responded saying they had no prior record of any such complaints.

Meanwhile, in the chemical lab room the A/C was working, yet no running water which left the eyewash station inoperable.

In response to the IG's findings, DPW claimed the lab room has been out of service and "not utilized by staff" all of whom were "informally notified."

Patapsco is no stranger to scrutiny.

Last month the plant experienced an explosion that injured three people.

In November of 2023 DPW settled a lawsuit over its alleged contribution to water pollution.

Then in June 2019, longtime DPW worker Trina Cunningham accidentally fell to her death at the facility.

Following the tragedy, the plant was cited for a variety of safety violations.

