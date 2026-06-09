BALTIMORE — Three contractors were injured following an explosion at the Patapsco Wastewater Treatment Plant Tuesday afternoon.

The Baltimore City Fire Department received a call reporting the explosion around 1:07 p.m.

When fire crews arrived, three people were assessed on scene and taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

Explosion at Baltimore Wastewater Treatment Plant injures 3 Explosion at Baltimore Wastewater Treatment Plant injures 3

Two of the contractors have critical injuries, while one is in serious condition.

DPW officials say there is no safety threat following the incident. There are also no impacts to to services, officials say.

BGE reports that none of its equipment appears to have been involved.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

This is a breaking news story that will continue to be updated.