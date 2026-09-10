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Under Armour unveils new apparel, footwear line with local Baltimore artist Devin Allen

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WMAR
'Proving Grounds' Event
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BALTIMORE, Md. — Under Armour has unveiled a new apparel and footwear line from local artist and Under Armour Partner Devin Allen.

The collection, called 'Proving Ground,' is in partnership with the zero-waste and plant-based apparel brand UNLESS Collective and is part of his 'From Baltimore, For Baltimore' series.

An event on Wednesday evening at the Under Armour HQ Campus Store featured a panel of Allen, Baltimore designer and author Hilton Carter, and Chef Carlos Raba.

"I'm born and raised in Baltimore, and I think I laid my roots here, and I wanted to be the artist and be a part of the change that I wanted to see," Allen said. "That's why I chose to work at a brand like Under Armour, (in) my own backyard to open up those doors and then just to prove that being a kid from Baltimore, we can make it anywhere and that's why I stay here constantly grinding and working and trying to spot the next generation."

Allen said he was hopeful the line leaves the Earth a little healthier for the next generation.

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