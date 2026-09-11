Travel impacts expected for Springboks-All Blacks rugby match at M&T Bank Stadium

BALTIMORE — One of rugby's most iconic matchups is in Baltimore on Saturday, and you should expect road closures and traffic pattern changes near M&T Bank Stadium.

The touring series between South Africa's Springboks and the New Zealand All Blacks kicks off at 5 p.m.

Officials remind drivers that all parking restrictions and residential permit parking rules will be strictly enforced. Officials may ticket and tow illegally parked vehicles. Anyone whose vehicle is towed can call 311 or 443-263-2220 for assistance.

Fans are encouraged to use commercial garages and surface lots near downtown Baltimore and avoid parking in surrounding neighborhoods. Those without a stadium parking pass should arrange off-site parking before arriving.

In preparation for the match, the following road and lane closures will be implemented on Saturday starting at 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 a.m. the following morning. Closures and restrictions include:

Russell Street Service Drive (northbound) between West and Hamburg streets

Temporary closures of the Hamburg Street and Ostend Street bridges before the match and again after the event

Modified traffic patterns on Warner Street, Alluvion Street, Worcester Street and Bayard Street

Closure of Hamburg Street between Hanover and Charles streets after the match

No southbound traffic on Hanover Street between Henrietta and Hamburg streets following the event

Warner Street traffic pattern

Because of ongoing construction, Warner Street remains closed between Worcester and West Ostend streets. A special traffic pattern will be in place to help fans enter and exit the stadium, including dedicated northbound and southbound vehicle lanes and a pedestrian walkway.

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