Wrapping up with rain this week

Good morning, happy Friday!

We made it to another weekend stretch. This time around we are seeing rain on radar for a good chunk of communities this AM. More showers will push in this afternoon, but dry skies look to greet us for the evening. Have the rain gear ready to go for the next 72 hour stretch. Off and on chances linger into the weekend, with increasing rain expected Saturday. Temperatures will hover in the lower to middle 80s over the next several days.

Overnight

Showers likely, mainly after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Friday

Showers likely, mainly before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light east wind.

Saturday

Showers and thunderstorms likely before 4pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 4pm and 5pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82.

Saturday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely before 8pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 8pm and 2am, then showers likely after 2am. Low around 68.

Sunday

Showers likely, mainly before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 84.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday Night

A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Thursday

A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.