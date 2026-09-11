Wrapping up with rain this week

Good morning, happy Friday!
We made it to another weekend stretch. This time around we are seeing rain on radar for a good chunk of communities this AM. More showers will push in this afternoon, but dry skies look to greet us for the evening. Have the rain gear ready to go for the next 72 hour stretch. Off and on chances linger into the weekend, with increasing rain expected Saturday. Temperatures will hover in the lower to middle 80s over the next several days.
Overnight
Showers likely, mainly after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Friday
Showers likely, mainly before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light east wind.
Saturday
Showers and thunderstorms likely before 4pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 4pm and 5pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82.
Saturday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely before 8pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 8pm and 2am, then showers likely after 2am. Low around 68.
Sunday
Showers likely, mainly before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 66.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 84.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 62.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 85.
Wednesday Night
A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Thursday
A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.