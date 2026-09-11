Veteran Spotlight: Chris Willingham and Chuck Rotenberry

Two Marine veterans are continuing a lifetime of service through their support of military working dogs and the handlers who care for them.

WMAR

Chris Willingham and Chuck Rotenberry, both former military working dog handlers, now help lead U.S. War Dogs, a nonprofit that supports active-duty handlers, veterans and retired military working dogs.

The organization provides assistance to the military community and helps cover medical care for retired dogs that served alongside U.S. service members.

WMAR

For their continued dedication to veterans and military working dogs, we thank Chris and Chuck for their service.

Veteran Spotlight is proudly sponsored by Valor Roofing, helping us honor the men and women who have served our country.

Know a veteran who deserves to be recognized? Nominate them for a future Veteran Spotlight using the submission form below.