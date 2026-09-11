Monster Jam returning to M&T Bank Stadium for first time in 13 years

BALTIMORE — Monster Jam is coming back to M&T Bank Stadium.

The monster truck event will return to Baltimore on April 17, 2027, marking its first appearance at the stadium in 13 years.

The event is part of Monster Jam's Stadium Championship Series West and will feature world-famous trucks and drivers competing in freestyle, racing and stunt competitions.

Tickets go on sale September 15. Monster Jam is celebrating its 35th anniversary and promises a day of high-flying action, big-air jumps and fan-favorite trucks.

The event has taken place at CFG Bank Arena in the past but the outdoor venue promises bigger stunts

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