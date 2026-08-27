'This place is community': The Brass Tap Baltimore draws big crowds ahead of closure on August 31

BALTIMORE, Md. — The seats filled Wednesday night quickly at The Brass Tap Baltimore as customers packed the restaurant and bar for one more trivia night, one more meal and one more chance to say goodbye.

The Brass Tap Baltimore draws crowds ahead of closure The Brass Tap Baltimore draws crowds ahead of closure

The downtown establishment announced last week that it will close Aug. 31, drawing an outpouring of support from longtime patrons who say the venue became much more than a place to grab food and drinks.

"For years, it's been like Cheers where everybody knows your name," said customer Sam Sobel. "I cried when they said it was closing down."

Sobel and her trivia team have spent Wednesday nights at The Brass Tap Baltimore for years, building friendships and traditions that extended beyond competition.

"This place is community. This place is Baltimore," Sobel said. "It's a place where people come together. It's human interaction. It's special."

Many customers agreed that its centralized location in Bolton Hill made it easy to gather there.

Taylor Epps The Basement Ballers at the final trivia night

"The opportunity to get together with everyone every Wednesday, there's nowhere else downtown that has this kind of food, this kind of vibe," said regular customer Natalie Colony.

Owner and General Manager Barry Lowenthal says making this decision didn't come easily.

"It really came down to we needed some concessions on rent from the landlord that they weren't willing to give," Lowenthal said. "They weren't unreasonable. They had their business to run. We needed to get our rent lowered a little bit more."

Since opening in 2017, Brass Tap Baltimore has become known for its extensive beer selection, cocktails and lineup of community-focused events.

"We've had jazz every Sunday, we do trivia every Wednesday, we do karaoke on Thursdays," Lowenthal said. "We do a lot of Ravens stuff. That's something we're gonna miss this year."

Taylor Epps Barry, Owner and General Manager

Lowenthal is expecting a big final weekend.

"It's thrilling to get the chance to be part of it, but it's so sad to say goodbye to people," he said. "Being part of Bolton Hill and Reservoir Hill and being part of the community, it's been huge."

Customers cited many reasons for their loyalty, from the food and drinks to the weekly events. But many agreed that the staff made the biggest impact.

"The waitresses, specifically Neddra and Nora, they make our day every single week," Sobel said.

Neddra Smith has worked at Brass Tap Baltimore since its first year in business.

"It's been real, it's been really hard, it's been amazing," Smith said while reflecting on her time at the restaurant. "During the pandemic, we had regulars come in to buy a glass of water to give me a $100 bill just to make sure that I ate."

Taylor Epps A packed house at the Brass Tap at their final trivia night

As The Brass Tap Baltimore enters its final days, employees and customers are preparing for an emotional farewell.

"Thank you guys for making this home for us for the past few years," Sobel said. "Community like this can be hard to come by, and it'll never be forgotten."

Brass Tap Baltimore's final jazz brunch is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 30, followed by a final happy hour on Monday, Aug. 31, before the business closes its doors for good.