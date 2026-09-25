Superheroes rappelled down Johns Hopkins Children's Center to wash windows for young patients

BALTIMORE, Md. — Superheroes paid a visit to Johns Hopkins Children's Center.

Window washers from Skyclean, Inc. in Baltimore dressed as superheroes and rappelled down the Children's Center building, washing windows while interacting with patients through the glass.

The visit created a memorable experience for children who were hospitalized.

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