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Superheroes rappelled down Johns Hopkins Children's Center to wash windows for young patients

Window washers dressed as superheroes will rappel down the building to bring smiles to hospitalized children.
Superheroes rappelled down Johns Hopkins Children's Center to wash windows for young patients
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BALTIMORE, Md. — Superheroes paid a visit to Johns Hopkins Children's Center.

Window washers from Skyclean, Inc. in Baltimore dressed as superheroes and rappelled down the Children's Center building, washing windows while interacting with patients through the glass.

The visit created a memorable experience for children who were hospitalized.

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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