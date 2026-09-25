Oceans Calling 2026 canceled as Nor’easter brings flood, wind concerns to Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Oceans Calling 2026 has been canceled as a Nor’easter threatens the Ocean City area.

Festival organizers said an updated westward track of the storm is expected to bring tides, flooding and high winds that have prevented crews from safely continuing to build the festival site.

Organizers said they made the decision following guidance from the National Weather Service and in cooperation with local officials.

All ticket types purchased directly through Front Gate Tickets will be automatically refunded to the original payment method. Organizers said refunds could take up to 30 days.

Festival organizers encouraged people who have already traveled to Ocean City and plan to stay through the weekend to enjoy the resort town and stay safe.

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