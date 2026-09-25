Weekend storm bring rain back to the forecast

Good morning, happy Friday.

Some things have changed in the forecast. We are looking at a weekend system headed up the shore and landing to our north. This is looking to bring some wrap around moisture into the state Saturday and Sunday. Surf and the bay will be very choppy! Be cautious of the water if headed to the beach this weekend! Friday is looking lovely and dry. Some clouds for the day ahead, with temperatures in the 70s for highs. Weekend looks dicey for outdoor plans. We warm headed into next week, with a shot at the 80s!

Overnight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

Friday Night

A slight chance of rain after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Saturday

A chance of rain, mainly between 1pm and 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.

Saturday Night

A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Sunday

A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Monday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 80.