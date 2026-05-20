PARK HEIGHTS, Md. — A story about a stolen little free library turned into one about the community showing up and showing out for education.

Stolen little free library replaced in Park Heights Community replaces stolen Park Heights little free library

In February, a free book nook in Park Heights in front of Shears of an Artist's studio was stolen.

The library came about through a partnership between the salon and librarian Storybook Maze.

Marlela Hall—Shears of an Artist

"I'm a little upset because it was giving people the opportunity to take a book and replace a book," said Marlela Hall, who works at the salon.

After WMAR-2 News spoke with Hall, the community responded quickly.

The nonprofit Little Free Library donated a new library that was installed in front of the business on Saturday.

After reaching out to me asking how to help, the Maryland Book Bank also donated books to the salon.

“It felt really good that everyone heard our cries and noticed that this was for the children and it’s going towards the children and the neighborhood to help educate people," Hall told WMAR-2 News. “The community was very excited for us to get a new book nook because they know how dear it is to us.”

Some of the support even came from an author in Virginia who donated around 15 books for kids.

“She heard about us on channel 2, and her name is Kamichi Jackson.”

They made sure no one would steal it so easily again.

“The reinforcement now is a concrete barrier so they actually put in concrete to keep it sturdy.”

Storybook Maze told WMAR-2 News that some local construction workers came out to help them secure the library, making it a true collective community effort.

Hall said that they still don't know where the original book nook is and hope to find it.

