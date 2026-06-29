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Slutty Vegan opening stall in Cross Street Market

Pinky Cole Owner of Slutty Vegan
WMAR
Pinky Cole Owner of Slutty Vegan
Pinky Cole Owner of Slutty Vegan
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BALTIMORE — Slutty Vegan restaurant announces its opening a permanent stall at Cross Street Market in Federal Hill in August.

The announcement was made on its Facebook page and said the grand opening will be on August 1.

This comes just two weeks after founder Pinky Cole Hayes announced plans to relocate her Baltimore restaurant from the Baltimore Peninsula to a location near the Johns Hopkins Hospital campusnext year.

The plant-based burger brand was one of the original tenants at Baltimore Peninsula, opening its first restaurant there in December 2024 as part of the $5 billion development of that area.

Baltimore-bred, Pinky founded her fast-casual restaurant chain in Atlanta in 2018, and has expanded to several locations across the country.

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