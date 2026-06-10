Slutty Vegan leaving Baltimore Peninsula for new location at Johns Hopkins

BALTIMORE — Slutty Vegan founder Pinky Cole Hayes announced plans to relocate her Baltimore restaurant from Baltimore Peninsula to the campus of Johns Hopkins Hospital on Monument Street.

The plant-based burger brand was one of the original tenants at Baltimore Peninsula, opening its first restaurant there in December 2024 as part of the $5 billion development of that area.

“This move is about people,” said Hayes. “Baltimore is my home, and this brand was built on showing up for the communities that show up for us. We’re meeting our customers where they are, creating greater access to what we do, and continuing to invest in this city for the long haul.”

No timeline right now on when the current location will close and when the new one will open.

Baltimore-bred, Pinky founded her fast-casual restaurant chain in Atlanta in 2018, and has expanded to several locations across the country.