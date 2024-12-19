Pinky's Homecoming! Slutty Vegan CEO speaks on restaurants and $5 billion Baltimore peninsula development

BALTIMORE — Pinky Cole-Hayes, owner of Slutty Vegan, is returning home to Baltimore in a major way.

She is bringing not 1 but 2 businesses to the newly developed Baltimore Peninsula, but her connection to the peninsula is bigger than just food.

"When I first got back this week, I went to my two high schools: City, the school that I actually got expelled from for fighting, and Western, where I got a second chance," says Pinky Cole-Hayes.

WMAR 2 News sat down with Pinky Cole-Hayes ahead of Slutty Vegan's grand opening, which is on Saturday, December 21st, a project which has been years in the making.

"Not only am I coming here as a tenant at Baltimore Peninsula, I'm also coming here as a partner, showing people that opportunity does exist," she says.

Pinky and her restaurants are part of the Rye Street Market Project, a $5 billion dollar development in the Peninsula.

"KD brought this opportunity to me, my manager KD, and when I met with Kevin Plank and Mary Ann Gilmore and all of the people connected to this great project, there was an energy in the room that wasn't just a transactional meeting."

The project includes the new Rye Street Tavern, Under Armour, and the Sagamore Spirit Distillery.

Pinky says she is amazed that she could be a part of this massive project in her hometown.

"When I say this homecoming is personal, it's really about showing people who I grew up with this city that you can always get a second chance."

As for her businesses, she says this is only the beginning.

"Creating a space where like vegans and plant-based eaters don't have to deprive themselves because there is not enough options, we are the option, and I will continue to make more as I continue to scale my brand," says Cole-Hayes.

WMAR asked Pinky what she wants people to experience when they come to Slutty Vegan.

"I just want them to be happy, and I know they are going to be happy, and it's going to be great, and it's going to be fun, and it's going to be good food, and we are going to have a good time, and that's what Slutty Vegan will do."

Pinky's second business, Bar Vegan, is set to open January 7th.