Your weekend planner: Ravens opener, Oyster Fest and the fair

The weekend is here, and whether you're counting down to the Ravens season opener on Sunday or looking to fill your schedule before kickoff, there are plenty of events to keep you busy.

Here's a look at what's happening this weekend.

Fells Point Oyster Fest

The Fells Point Oyster Fest is happening all weekend at Broadway Square, featuring fresh oysters, live music, local vendors and more. On Saturday, an oyster shucking championship takes center stage, and the festival wraps up Sunday with a Ravens watch party. Admission is free.

Columbia Maryland Film Festival

Movie fans can head to Columbia for the eighth annual Columbia Maryland Film Festival. The event features film screenings, filmmaker conversations and live experiences throughout the weekend.

Maryland State Fair

This is the last weekend to catch the Maryland State Fair in Timonium. The fair is open through Sunday, offering fair food, rides, farm animals and live concerts.

Congress the Band performs tonight. Clutch takes the stage Saturday. Sunday features two shows — a Pop Princesses show in the morning followed by a K-Pop Dance Party in the afternoon. Concert tickets include fair admission.

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