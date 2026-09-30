Orioles removing 2,000 seats at Camden Yards for new social space with bar, food and standing-room areas

BALTIMORE — The Orioles are removing about 2,000 seats from Camden Yards’ left-field upper deck to make room for a new social space.

The area will feature standing-room viewing areas, drink rails, a central bar, food and beverage options and televisions throughout the space.

Construction is starting immediately, and the Orioles expect the new area to open by March 29, when they host the Toronto Blue Jays for their home opener.

The space will be accessible to all ticketed fans and will also be available to rent for private events on non-game days.

Removing the seats will bring Camden Yards’ estimated seating capacity to 40,234.

The Orioles say they will announce additional renovations to other areas of the ballparkl ater this year.

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