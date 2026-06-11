No charges filed against officers who shot, killed armed man in Belair-Edison neighborhood

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Attorney General's Office announced that no charges will be filed against Baltimore Police officers involved in a fatal shooting in the Belair-Edison neighborhood.

Dwight Hawkins, 37, was identified as the decedent, while the officers involved were identified as Arthur Fuog, a 6-year veteran, and Omar Rodriguez, a 7-year veteran.

"After completing its investigation and evaluating all the available evidence, the Office of the Attorney General has determined that the subject officers did not commit a crime under Maryland law. Accordingly, the Attorney General has declined to prosecute the subject officers in this case," the AG's Office said in a press release Thursday.

The incident began on February 24 at 6:15 p.m., when three detectives walked into a store in the 3600 block of Belair Road and a man, later identified as Hawkins, exited as soon as they entered.

RELATED: Armed man fatally shot by police in Belair-Edison neighborhood after foot chase

The detectives followed Hawkins out of the store, prompting him to begin running from them.

Detectives Fuog and Rodriguez commanded Hawkins to stop and show his hands, but he did not comply.

During the foot pursuit, Hawkins pulled a weapon as he got closer to one of the detectives.

Both detectives fired at Hawkins multiple times, striking him.

Body camera footage revealed police rolling Hawkins over onto his stomach and placing him in handcuffs before rendering aid at the scene.

Baltimore Police release video of fatal officer-involved shooting Baltimore Police release video of fatal officer-involved shooting

Hawkins was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

A handgun was recovered near Hawkins at the scene.

Following the incident, Hawkins' family and neighbors called for justice, stating he did not have to die.

"So what, are you trying to kill him or disarm him? That sounds like an execution to me," said Hawkins' uncle Anthony Corprew.

"If y'all listen to the video real close, that man was happy. He was shouting with grace that he was so happy that he just shot a Black man dead," said Amanda, Hawkins' cousin.

Police Commissioner Richard Worley said the officers did exactly what they would want them to do.

"They're going in there. They're trying to get guns off the street. Clearly, they were drawn to this individual and they were absolutely correct. He had a handgun," Commissioner Worley said.

MORE: Family calls for justice after Dwight Hawkins was shot and killed by police

The investigation into the shooting began on February 24, and concluded on June 4.

The full declination report can be read below: