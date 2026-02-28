BALTIMORE — Standing in the spot Dwight Hawkins was killed by police, his family and neighbors called for justice, saying he did not have to die.

Police killed Hawkins on Tuesday night, two officers letting off 17 shots.

"So what, are you trying to kill him or disarm him? That sounds like an execution to me," Hawkins' uncle Anthony Corprew.

Hawkins' death came after a foot chase because officers suspected he had a gun.



Family calls for justice after Dwight Hawkins was shot and killed by police

Friday, Baltimore police released body cam footage showing Hawkins did have a firearm.

"The officers are doing exactly what we want them to do. They're going in there. They're trying to get guns off the street. Clearly, they were drawn to this individual who they were extremely correct. He had a handgun," Police Commissioner Richard Worley said.

Police said Hawkins was trying to reach towards an officer with one hand while he had a gun in the other.

His family said he was simply trying to run for his life.

Corprew told WMAR-2 News that they're not getting the full truth.

“This time, you suspected he had a gun. I thought you said he had a gun, I mean which story is it? It keeps changing. What were the rules of engagement? Give us the body cam footage from before they entered the bar. Give us the camera footage after the shooting. Don’t give us what you want the public to see. Give us the full story.”

Police say Hawkins had a lengthy arrested record and was prohibited from having a gun.

But Corprew said his nephew had turned his life around and the officers judged a book by an old cover.

"It killed me. It might as well had been me shot and killed there. He was like my son. My thing is why badger someone and add insult to injury when you don't have the full story, get the full story first."

Hawkins' cousin Amanda was even more horrified after watching the body cam footage, seeing how the officers reacted after the shooting.

"If y'all listen to the video real close, that man was happy. He was shouting with grace that he was so happy that he just shot a Black man dead," she said.

After shooting Hawkins, police rolled him over on his stomach to handcuff him.

"Why handcuff a Black man that's already dead?"

She said it's time for Mayor Brandon Scott to step up and say something.

"Mr. Brandon Scott, where are you? You so called represent and love our community but where are you at in the community? You're not even here. Where are you at?"

Police Commissioner Worley said Mayor Scott viewed the body cam footage on the night of the shooting.

WMAR-2 News reached out to the Mayor's office for comment but haven't heard back at the time of publication.