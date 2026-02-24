Armed man fatally shot by police in Belair-Edison neighborhood after foot chase

BALTIMORE — A 37-year-old man was shot and killed by police in the Belair-Edison neighborhood Tuesday night.

During a press conference, Baltimore City Police Commissioner Richard Worley told reporters that around 6:15 p.m., officers were in the 3600 block of Belair Road when they walked into a liquor store. Once inside, officers observed a man they believed to be armed.

Once the man left the store, the officers followed him, later ordering him to show his hands.

Commissioner Worley said the man fled on foot. Officers pursued him, repeatedly issuing verbal commands to show his hands.

According to Commissioner Worley, at one point, the man pulled his hands out and revealed a handgun as he continued to run.

As the man continued running, he came face to face with a second officer, at which point he was shot. At least 16 rounds were fired, and it is unknown at this time if the man fired his weapon, according to Commissioner Worley.

After the man fell to the ground, officers rendered aid until he was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Commissioner Worley added that the man was prohibited from owning a firearm, noting that he was known to police due to a lengthy arrest record.

The officers involved in the shooting are part of Baltimore Police's Group Violence Unit and were in the area due to high reports of crime.

Mayor Brandon Scott has viewed the body-worn camera footage, and the Attorney General's Office is on the scene investigating.

All officers involved will be placed on administrative leave, per department policy.