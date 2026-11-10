AACoPD announces Drone as First Responder program as part of holiday safety initiative

BALTIMORE, Md. — The Anne Arundel County Police Department announced Tuesday that it's implementing the Drone as First Responder pilot program as part of the department's holiday safety initiative.

The drone will be deployed in the Western District beginning Wednesday and will dock automatically near the intersection of Evergreen Road and Waugh Chapel Way.

"The system will provide rapid, real-time aerial support across the Waugh Chapel Towne Centre, the Route 3 commercial corridor, and adjacent areas of Gambrills, Odenton, and Crofton," AACoPD said in a release.

Pedestrians, shoppers and those in the area can expect to see the unmanned drone launching from or returning to its dock.

According to the department, the drone "does not conduct continuous random surveillance or proactive neighborhood patrols" and is only deployed in response to active calls, in-progress emergency reports, traffic incidents involving injury, and officer-requested support.

Video captured by the drone follows the department's body-worn camera evidentiary and data retention guidelines.