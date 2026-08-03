New championship series includes Derby and Belmont, but not Preakness

BALTIMORE, Md. — Churchill Downs today announced a new "Thoroughbred Championship Series," set to begin in 2027, in partnership with the New York Racing Association.

It includes six races between May and September at three racetracks. None of those racetracks are here in Maryland.

The series will include both the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs Racetrack and the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park.

Additional races are expected to take place at Saratoga Race Course.

The announcement did not address what the series could mean for the future of the Triple Crown.

"A unified points system is designed to encourage the nation’s leading three-year-olds to compete against one another more frequently," Churchill Downs stated in a press release. "In addition to individual race purses, a $5 million prize pool will be awarded based on the final standings, which will also provide owners and trainers with meaningful financial incentives to remain active throughout the championship series."

Maryland recently intervened to secure the rights to the Preakness Stakes and Black-Eyed Susan Stakes for $85 million, matching an offer from Churchill Downs.

Pimlico is also undergoing renovations, with the Preakness Stakes and Black-Eyed Susan Stakes taking place in Laurel earlier this year.

The Maryland Stadium Authority told WMAR-2 News recently that while the bulk of the heavy lifting will be done at Pimlico for the 2027 Preakness, the clubhouse will not be finished.